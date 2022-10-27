Startup Timer

Startup Timer is a freeware app that measures exactly how long it takes for Windows to fully boot and which apps make your Windows startup slower.

To make your Windows start faster, you need to know which apps are slowing down the startup the most. Startup Timer allows you to do just that: benchmark Windows start time and detect which software are making your computer start slow.

Screenshots

Screenshot 1 - The main app screen. Screenshot from Windows using Dark Mode.

Screenshot 2 - After the system was restarted, the app shows the how long it took for the computer to fully boot. Screenshot from Windows using Dark Mode. The per cent values mean how much of the additional startup slowness was caused by the specific app.

Key Features

Benchmark Windows startup time to know exactly how long it takes for your computer to fully start up.

Measures which system processes and installed third party apps make your Windows startup slower.

Supports Windows Dark Mode.

Supports comparing your results with other users, so you will know whether your startup time is normal. See the Leaderboard below.

Freeware and lightweight. No bells and whistles. No nonsense.

Startup Timer provides two measurements: How long it takes for Windows to show Desktop, and also, how long it takes for the system to fully start. We define a system being fully started when the average CPU usage has dropped under 5%.

Download

We are offering Startup Timer in two equally tasty flavors: Portable and Setup.

The Portable version means that the app is a single executable file that you can simply download and run. There is no installation needed, and when you are done, to uninstall the app, all you need to do is delete the executable file from your computer. That’s it. Click here to download the Portable version.

The Setup version means that the app comes as a normal setup executable file that you can double click to install to your system. It will install the app to C:\Program Files (x86)\Startup Timer\, it creates an icon to your Windows Desktop which allows you to start it, and after you are done, you can run its uninstaller to remove it. Click here to download the Setup version.

If you don’t know which one to download, you should probably download the Setup version.

System Requirements:



Works on any Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and Vista based system.

For the most accurate results, you should disable the Windows login screen. That is, make Windows automatically login when the computer starts.

Version info: The latest version of Startup Timer is: 1.2.

Last updated: 27th October 2022.

Change Log: What's new since version 1.1: Improved accuracy of the detection for which apps make Windows startup slower. Improved the accuracy of the CPU and RAM detection. Minor user interface improvements.

Fastest Starting Windows

When you run Startup Timer, you can choose to submit your system's boot time to this global leaderboard of the fastest starting computers.

Windows 11

Here are the currently fastest recorded Windows 11 startup times. The average Windows 11 startup time is 63 seconds.

Rank Startup time Windows CPU RAM Comments 1 12 seconds Windows 11 Pro (Build 22621) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-Core Processor Kingston 16 GB (2133 MHz) Engin

Note: If someone has submitted more than one score, we display only the fastest one per system on the leaderboard.

Windows 10

Here are the currently fastest recorded Windows 10 startup times. The average Windows 10 startup time is 81 seconds.

Rank Startup time Windows CPU RAM Comments 1 11 seconds Windows 10 Pro (Build 19045) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core Processor CRUCIAL 32 GB (3600 MHz) KAAN

Note: If someone has submitted more than one score, we display only the fastest one per system on the leaderboard.

Slowest Starting Systems

Due to popular demand, here is also the list of the ten slowest starting systems.

Rank Startup time Windows CPU RAM Comments 1 15525 seconds Windows 10 Pro (Build 19044) AMD Ryzen 5 5600G G-Skill 16 GB Tncwlkr

This leaderboard data of the fastest (and the slowest) starting Windows is based on the results sent to us by people running the Startup Timer and choosing to click the "Send Results to Leaderboard" button. If you run the app but do not click that button to share your results, your data is not sent to anywhere or shared with anyone.



